Maybe there can never be enough caffeine in the world, especially for commuters. Pipeline Coffee Co. has opened to get their mornings started.

Owners Patrick Tighe and Michael Santo have replaced the former Subway on Wantagh Avenue with a petite, modern cafe with rustic touches, seating for about 12 and a back patio (and door) that opens onto the parking lot for the Wantagh Long Island Rail Road station.

The cafe uses beans from a Brooklyn roastery for brewed coffee, americano, cortado, iced coffee, cold brew and other hot and cold drinks ($1.75-$4). Single-origin espressos, and flavored lattes — such as lavender-vanilla ($5.50) — rotate regularly.

Pipeline’s tea game is strong: Teas come from Huntington’s Clipper Ship Tea Company, and the bar turns out matcha and tea lattes ($3.50-$5). There’s also nitro-infused cold brew and Coastal Craft Kombucha on tap.

North Wantagh chef and caterer Tony Mazzella is supplying Pipeline with sweet and savory foods such as bacon-maple-bourbon muffins ($3, using bacon Mazzella cures himself) and avocado egg sandwiches on rye ($5). Soon, a vegan quesadilla made with mushrooms and cashew cheese will be added to the morning rotation. Handmade Greek yogurt comes from Nounos Creamery in West Babylon, and bagels from Gabby’s Gourmet Bagelatessen in Woodbury.

Tighe and Santo both had day jobs — Tighe in construction, Santo as a physical therapist — when they began scouting locations for a coffee shop in Long Beach. They chose a name that tied into the town’s surf culture (“We wanted to be the main pipeline for coffee,” Tighe said), but their search eventually took them to Wantagh; to convert the space, Tighe built a custom counter and tables using wood from a single fallen black walnut tree from Kentucky, delivered by a friend. A back patio with picnic tables will be open later in the spring, and Santo said Pipeline will soon begin roasting its own beans.

Pipeline is tinkering with the hours, but currently opens at 7 a.m. daily, closing by 5 p.m. during the week and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Pipeline Coffee Co., 1887 Wantagh Ave, Wantagh. 516-785-5000. pipelinecoffeecompany.com.quench