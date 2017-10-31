This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 51° Good Morning
Few Clouds 51° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Umberto’s opens new location in Massapequa Park

A slice of Margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella

A slice of Margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella and basil is served at Umberto's Lake Grove location. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Erica Marcus  erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Umberto Corteo is in expansion mode. After opening his seventh Long Island pizzeria in Manhasset in April, it only took him six months to open No. 8 in Massapequa Park.

The new restaurant takes over the Park Boulevard premises that used to be Thai Taste.

Manhasset marked a stylistic departure for Umberto’s, abandoning the upscale suburban pizzeria look for a retro-chic design featuring subway tiles, Edison lights and reclaimed wood. Massapequa Park has the same décor, even though it consists of one long pizza counter and four booths. There’s no table service, and food for dine-in customers is served in takeout containers.

That setup, however, is temporary. Umberto’s has also taken over the neighboring store, formerly Bar Harbor Gallery and Frame Shop, and when the construction is complete (in the next few months), the two spaces will be joined into one, grand restaurant, complete with tables, servers, china and stemware.

The Massapequa Park menu, a document that epitomizes the Long Island pizzeria-trattoria tradition, has cribbed a few items from Manhasset, which, under the presiding spirit of Corteo’s Neapolitan nephew, Mike Di Santolo, earned two stars from Newsday, including the Corleone panino, a fried chicken cutlet with broccoli rabe, mozzarella and cherry peppers on a crusty, homemade roll.

Umberto’s opened in New Hyde Park in 1965 and has spawned satellites in Bellmore, Plainview, Wantagh, Lake Grove, Garden City and Manhasset.

Umberto’s is at 1011 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, 516-541-3030, umbertosofmassapequa.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

WTF watermelon cocktail, right, with a bowl of ‘Chopped’ chef’s soul food spot finds new home on LI
The overstuffed Maine lobster roll is filled with Seafood spot blends New England, tropical tastes
Roasted eel and smelt roe fried rice at New eatery offers innovative Chinese cuisine
Chicken tostadas are topped with lettuce, salsa fresca LI taqueria is simple, soulful but sometimes uneven
Garlic shrimp are among the tasty, balanced tapas New waterfront spot earns 3 stars for food, view
Classic tonkatsu ramen starts with a pork-bone broth Japanese spot impresses with more than just sushi