Puglia's Italian Steakhouse to open in Seaford

Puglia's Italian Steakhouse in Seaford will specialize in

Puglia's Italian Steakhouse in Seaford will specialize in dry-aged steaks and traditional Italian and Italian-American dishes. Photo Credit: Puglia’s Italian Steakhouse

By Peter M. Gianotti
Print

Puglia's Italian Steakhouse is set to open on Aug. 21 in Seaford.

The restaurant, from the family that owns the landmark Puglia in Manhattan's Little Italy (established in 1919) and the departed Puglia's Garden City Cafe, will move into the former address of Il Felice.

Owner Greg Garofalo, who also owns Lobster Shack in Seaford, said the new restaurant will specialize in dry-aged steaks and traditional Italian and Italian-American dishes. The menu is expected to include a dozen pastas, bar pizzas, chicken Parmigiana, eggplant rollatine, osso buco and  a "Sunday sauce" special for four including braciole, meatballs, pork and pasta.

Garofalo added that there would be a house version of the familiar chicken scarpariello but with steak, along with chicken, sausage, potatoes, peppers and onions.

The price range at Puglia's will go from $18 pastas to $120 tomahawk steaks and $110 porterhouse steaks for two. Shell steaks and filet mignon also will be served, along with veal chop alla cacciatora, Berkshire pork chops, and Colorado lamb chops,

Puglia's Italian Steakhouse will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 10 p.m.,; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Puglia's Italian Steakhouse, 3943 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-809-9922.

