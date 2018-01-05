The deep freeze has set in this week, so it’s time to defrost your appetite. Here are three establishments where the comforts are anything but cold.

Pumpernickel’s in Northport specializes in German and continental cuisines, with homey style. Recommended: sauerbraten with potato dumplings and red cabbage; wurst platter with mashed potatoes and sauerkraut; Hungarian beef goulash; beef rouladen with dumplings; pig’s knuckle with sauerkraut; frikadellen with mushroom gravy; onion soup; bratwurst appetizer. $$-$$$

Pumpernickel’s, 640 Main St., Northport, 631-757-7959,

pumpernickelsofnorthport.com

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Garden City has a menu that includes pizzas and pastas, salumi and cheeses, big plates and small. From Jan. 4 to 20, the restaurant offers a menu with some specialties of Piedmont, the northwest Italy region of prized truffles and great wine. Spuntino plans a three-course menu with piccolo peppers, tagliatelle pasta with truffle pesto, pine nuts, and shaved black truffles, and veal short rib braised with Barolo. $30 per person, $45 with wine pairings.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, 1002 Old Country Rd. (The Gallery at Westbury Plaza), Garden City, 516-228-5400, spuntinowinebar.com

SriPraPhai in Williston Park is the offspring of the Woodside, Queens, landmark. The kitchen turns up the Thai heat. Recommended: larb, a ground pork dish with mint, chili, and lime; drunken noodles and the assorted spicy curries. You won’t nap.

SriPraPhai, 280 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, 516-280-3779, sripraphai.com

