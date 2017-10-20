The pumpkin traffic is ripe along the North Fork, with Routes 25 and 48 in full-fall mode. Pick your pumpkin, maybe a gourd or two, and a trunkload of vegetables and pies. Either before or after the adventure, try one of these spots for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Erik’s in Southold is a very casual breakfast and lunch spot. Order at the counter and take a seat on the deck. On weekends, Erik’s is open 6:30 to 11 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch. Recommended: pancakes, waffles, French toast, egg sandwiches, mozzarella-and-tomato panino, pulled pork, salads.
Erik’s, 43715 County Rd. 48, Southold, 631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.com
Love Lane Kitchen in Mattituck invites you to eat in or take out. The local landmark is very popular for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Recommended: prosciutto-mozzarella-arugula-roasted pepper panino, lobster roll, mahi mahi fish tacos, codfish and chips, pastrami on rye, Cobb salad, omelets, pastrami hash and eggs, duck tagine. $-$$
Love Lane Kitchen, 240 Love Lane, Mattituck, 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com
Ram’s Head Inn at Shelter Island Heights is the serene grande dame of dining at the end of the pumpkin trail. Sunday brunch, excellent dinner, plus Oktoberfest this weekend. Call for details and reservations. Recommended: hazelnut-crusted goat cheese with beets and arugula, Caesar salad, duck confit with polenta, roasted pork shank, roasted rack of lamb. $$$
Ram’s Head Inn, 108 Ram Island Dr., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com
