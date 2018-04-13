TODAY'S PAPER
Red Robin to open in Commack

The Whiskey River BBQ burger at Red Robin.

The Whiskey River BBQ burger at Red Robin. Photo Credit: Red Robin

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Commack is for the birds, but in a tasty way.

Just behind the popular branch of Chick-fil-A at 656 Commack Rd., a new Red Robin is getting ready to nest.

Red Robin, a hamburger specialist with plenty of deals, will be at 75 Henry St. The chain’s website simply announces “Commack — Coming Soon” but no date is cited.

Currently, the Red Robin nearest to the Commack site is in West Babylon. There also are Red Robin eateries in Bellmore, Carle Place and Babylon.

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

