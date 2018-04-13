Commack is for the birds, but in a tasty way.

Just behind the popular branch of Chick-fil-A at 656 Commack Rd., a new Red Robin is getting ready to nest.

Red Robin, a hamburger specialist with plenty of deals, will be at 75 Henry St. The chain’s website simply announces “Commack — Coming Soon” but no date is cited.

Currently, the Red Robin nearest to the Commack site is in West Babylon. There also are Red Robin eateries in Bellmore, Carle Place and Babylon.