You and about 199,999 others are expected to attend the 34th Oyster Festival in Oyster Bay slated for Saturday and Sunday at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park.
If the street scene’s appeal isn’t up to your appetite, here are three downtown Oyster Bay restaurants where you can celebrate anytime.
Wild Honey is situated in what used to be President Roosevelt’s summer office. It’s a dependably fine New American spot. Recommended: goat-cheese ravioli, calamari with Thai-inspired barbecue sauce, shrimp-and-lobster cakes, the grilled kielbasa skewer with a potato-sauerkraut croquette, pappardelle Bolognese, pan-seared flounder with lemon-white wine-caper sauce.
Wild Honey, 1 E. Main St., Oyster Bay, 516-922-4690, wildhoneyrestaurant.com, $$-$$$
Osteria Leana represents a newer but also more traditional style of regional Italian restaurant. Recommended: local radishes with lemon dressing, hand-rolled pici pasta with oxtail-short rib ragu, cacio e pepe made with bucatini, stuffed Sicilian olives, grilled hanger steak finished with a mushroom-red wine demi-glace, roasted chicken with glazed carrots.
Osteria Leana, 76 South St., Oyster Bay, 516-584-6995, osterialeana.com, $$-$$$
Coach Grill & Tavern is an Oyster Bay mainstay for eating and imbibing. Recommended: littleneck clams oreganata, baked Pine Island oysters, Caesar salad, shrimp cocktail, sesame-crusted ahi tuna with hoisin sauce, bone-in rib-eye steak with jumbo onion rings, chopped sirloin with sauteed onions.
Coach Grill & Tavern, 22 Pine Hollow Rd., Oyster Bay, 516-624-0900, coachgrillandtavern.com, $$-$$$
