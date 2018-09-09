Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails has opened in Lindenhurst as a nonprofit restaurant aimed at contributing to local charities and families.

Owner Billy Miller said in an email, "We don't just want to be any restaurant. We want to open a restaurant with a purpose." And that means donating the net profits to charities and local families in need, he said.

Two charities initially chosen by Billy and Nicole Miller are Suffolk County United Veterans and the Christina Renna Foundation for children's cancer research.

The Millers' restaurant offers appetizers, salads, quesadillas, empanadas, burgers and sandwiches such as jerk chicken, grilled cheese stuffed with macaroni and cheese, pulled pork sliders, and crabcake sliders. The quesadillas include a bacon-cheeseburger version, and another with grilled poblano peppers, cheeses, black beans and grilled onions.

"Totchos," or crisp tots with melted Cheddar cheese, maple bacon, jalapeños and tomatoes, with an over-easy egg; crisp, fried cauliflower Buffalo-style; and a Buffalo-style chicken dip are among the openers.

Prices range from $8 to $15 for appetizers, $7 to $13 for salads, $12 to $15 for sandwiches, and $12 to $17 for quesadillas and sandwiches.

"Our goal for this restaurant is similar to the goal of the Odd Fellows who constructed this building in 1908: to restore faith in humanity, one person at a time." Odd Fellows is an international fraternal order the goals of which include aiding the less fortunate.

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. It's closed on Mondays.

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails, 49 E. Hoffman Ave., Lindenhurst, 631-592-1005