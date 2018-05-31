Dave Preisler and Rich Zoob acknowledge their shortcomings at the outset. “What do two guys from Long Island know about a Taqueria?” is how they introduce themselves on the website for their new Deer Park restaurant.

Turns out, though, they know quite a lot. Seasoned professionals from the world of corporate chains — Preisler was managing director of the Smithtown Carrabba’s; Zoob, a joint-venture partner at Outback Steakhouse — the two old friends had grown up in the business alongside Spanish-speaking cooks who “would share family recipes, bring in leftovers, or take turns making lunch.”

Preisler and Zoob took those Mexican and Central American recipes and are presenting them in a fast-casual format where you build your own dish at the counter and take it back to your table.

The tacos at Right Coast are made with fresh tortillas delivered every day from Tortilleria Nixtamal in Corona, Queens. Have them filled with chicken, pork, beef or vegetables, $2.99. There are burritos, bowls, salads and quesadillas ($6.99 to $8.79 depending on your choice of protein).

Right Coast is also “giving a lot of love” to pupusas, the fat Salvadoran cornmeal cakes that are stuffed with meat, vegetables, beans and/or cheese, griddled to oozy crispness and served with red sauce and a spicy slaw, $2.49.

To any dish, “add guac half a buck.”

In addition to sodas, Right Coast serves sangria and margaritas ($5.99) and Mexican beer ($4.99).

Located in a former pawnshop across the street from Deer Park’s Tanger Outlets, the restaurant has an airy, industrial feel, with roll-up garage doors and original artwork on the walls.

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Right Coast Taqueria is at 516 Commack Rd., Deer Park, 631-940-8300, rightcoasttaqueria.com