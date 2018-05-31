TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
68° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Right Coast Taqueria opens in Deer Park

At Right Coast Taqueria in Deer Park, tacos

At Right Coast Taqueria in Deer Park, tacos are made with chicken, pork, steak, shredded beef or vegetables. Photo Credit: Right Coast Taqueria

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com
Print

Dave Preisler and Rich Zoob acknowledge their shortcomings at the outset. “What do two guys from Long Island know about a Taqueria?” is how they introduce themselves on the website for their new Deer Park restaurant.

Turns out, though, they know quite a lot. Seasoned professionals from the world of corporate chains — Preisler was managing director of the Smithtown Carrabba’s; Zoob, a joint-venture partner at Outback Steakhouse — the two old friends had grown up in the business alongside Spanish-speaking cooks who “would share family recipes, bring in leftovers, or take turns making lunch.”

Preisler and Zoob took those Mexican and Central American recipes and are presenting them in a fast-casual format where you build your own dish at the counter and take it back to your table.

The tacos at Right Coast are made with fresh tortillas delivered every day from Tortilleria Nixtamal in Corona, Queens. Have them filled with chicken, pork, beef or vegetables, $2.99. There are burritos, bowls, salads and quesadillas ($6.99 to $8.79 depending on your choice of protein).

Right Coast is also “giving a lot of love” to pupusas, the fat Salvadoran cornmeal cakes that are stuffed with meat, vegetables, beans and/or cheese, griddled to oozy crispness and served with red sauce and a spicy slaw, $2.49.

To any dish, “add guac half a buck.”

In addition to sodas, Right Coast serves sangria and margaritas ($5.99) and Mexican beer ($4.99).

Located in a former pawnshop across the street from Deer Park’s Tanger Outlets, the restaurant has an airy, industrial feel, with roll-up garage doors and original artwork on the walls.

Right Coast Taqueria is at 516 Commack Rd., Deer Park, 631-940-8300, rightcoasttaqueria.com

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Tender grilled octopus highlights the starters at Elaia 3-star Greek eatery shines with the classics
Onion rava masala dosa served at Mithaas in Chain brings street food from across India to LI
The blue cheese-crusted rib-eye steak is flavor-packed up LI wine bar and grill still on point, 11 years later
The Bacon Jam and Egg burger, a grass-fed New-wave luncheonette earns 3-star review
General Tso's chicken is served at Mango Tango LI eatery rejuvenates Asian-fusion cuisine
Nut-crusted Atlantic halibut is served atop petit French New seafood spot struggles with consistency