Ristorante Da Claudio, one of the last major Italian-continental restaurants on Long Island, has closed.

The Glen Cove spot was at the address long occupied by the landmark La Pace, and later by La Pace with Chef Michael.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Ristorante Da Claudio," owners Claudio and Fabrizio Zustovich said on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We will miss you, but it is time to pursue other endeavors. ... We wish you all the best life has to offer."

Ristorante Da Claudio had a four-year run and earned a two-star rating in Newsday. Initially, it was named Claudio's, but the name was changed after an allegation of trademark infringement by Claudio's in Greenport.

The Glen Cove restaurant was known for fine service and dishes that included whole grilled fish, salmon carpaccio, jumbo shrimp scampi-style with risotto, hot antipasto for two, housemade pastas, veal chop Valdostana, duck a l'orange;and chicken scarpariello.

The dining room was a spacious, high-ceilinged affair that received a major overhaul after the closing of La Pace with Chef Michael.

Angelo Ventrella's La Pace opened in 1978 and reigned as a four-star Italian-continental restaurant for 27 years.

Ristorante Da Claudio was at 51 Cedar Swamp Rd., Glen Cove.