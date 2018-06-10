A longtime admirer of the Greenport restaurant Skipper’s has reopened the place with a new name, a new chef, a revamped interior, a seafood-centric menu and many plans for the summer.

Bryan “Rocco” Villanti bought Skipper’s in 2015 and took over in 2016. After closing this spring for a few weeks, he reopened the spot last week under the moniker Rocco’s Caddyshack. “I used to come here with my mom and was always partial to it,” said Villanti, who grew up in Islip but now owns Greenport’s Industry Standard; he also ran the village’s Vino n Vittles, now closed. “Rocco’s is kind of a dedication to my mom.”

Taking the culinary reins at Rocco’s Caddyshack is Greg Ling of Industry Standard, who will serve as executive chef at both restaurants. At Rocco’s Caddyshack, Ling oversees a menu that includes dishes such as a tuna and avocado poke; clams “bianca” with champagne cream, capers and garlic; two kinds of chowder, and a gumbo; and lobster rolls served three ways: butter-poached; dressed with mayo, shallot, celery and lemon zest; or tempura-ed with seaweed salad and ponzu sauce. Specials might include mafaldine pasta with shrimp, chili, mint and lemon; prices range from $6 (for small chowder) up to $27 (for a lobster roll), with most items falling in the $12 to 16 range.

Over the summer, Villanti said Rocco’s will fire up a smoker for pulled pork, brisket and chicken wings. He also plans to add an outdoor bar and raw bar stocked with at least four or five local oyster varieties; an ice cream parlor with a takeout window; “fast and simple” breakfast service; and curbside takeout of things such as buckets of fried chicken and ribs. “44,000 cars pass by here every day,” from the ferry, noted Villanti.

Rocco’s also has a new bar with 25 taps, some hooked to local craft beers. Villanti said he will also be adding cornhole and other outdoor games, too, over the summer. (Rocco’s backs onto the Island’s End Golf & Country Club).

Rocco’s is open daily from noon to 9 p.m.

Rocco’s Caddyshack, 4545 Route 25, Greenport. 631-333-2700 roccoscaddyshackli.com