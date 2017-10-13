The Rocky Point Townhouse Diner may be no more, at least in name — but its buffed-up visage, and some of its dishes, live on under a new identity.
The diner, which had operated since at least 1987, closed this spring and reopened this summer as Zona Out East Diner, a satellite of Zona Restaurant in Massapequa Park, an Italian eatery.
Co-owner Olga Aslanidousaid that once she and her partners purchased the business, they decided to keep the “diner staples,” but augment them Italian-inflected dishes — among them, at least 30 salads, 17 panini and a raft of pastas. So while regulars can still nosh on a $5 egg sandwich or a $10.50 Greek salad, their tablemates can go for a pressed quattro formaggi panino (Brie, fontina, mozzarella and asiago with grilled zucchini and roasted peppers, $11), a Ruchetta e Gorgonzola salad (arugula, endive, candied walnuts and Gorgonzola cheese, $10) or cavatelli carbonara ($18).
The building itself, which was originally built by diner manufacturer DeRaffele, was given a face-lift both inside and out.
Zona opens at 7 a.m. daily, closing at midnight Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Zona Out East, 400 Rte. 25A, Rocky Point. 631-821-1496 zonarestaurant.com.
