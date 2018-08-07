Summer seems not to be agreeing with Great Neck restaurant owners. The closing of Royal Tea House makes four restaurants in the Gold Coast village to have closed this season, after Ippon Cuisine, Element Seafood and Ren Wen Noodle Factory.

Royal Tea House opened in February 2017, an admittedly unorthodox blend of high-end tea service and an accompanying menu of dainty, New American specialties cooked by a Chinese chef.

Dishes such as crispy whiting with pine nuts and succotash, and pan-seared duck breast with fennel and frisee salad, glazed apple and blueberry sauce reminded me of the “Western-style” restaurants I ate in when visiting Beijing some years ago.

The restaurant posted this notice on its door: “Based on your feedback we will be temporarily closing this location to readjust our restaurant to better meet your needs.”