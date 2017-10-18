The sign has been up for months, and now Ruby Divine Indian Dining is open for business on Middle Neck Road in Great Neck.
The restaurant takes over the former home of Ethos, which served Greek food from 2007 to 2015.
Ruby’s menu ranges all over the subcontinent with plenty of vegetarian choices as well. Among starters are vegetable samosas ($5), pudina paneer tikka (roasted cheese skewers) ($8), ground chicken chapli kebabs ($10) and tandoori shrimp ($12).
Mains include chicken tikka masala and super-spicy chicken vindaloo (both $18), Goan fish curry ($19), Ruby lamb korma ($20), goat curry ($20) and, among the clay-oven entrees, tandoor chicken ($16) and Peshawari lamb kebab ($20).
Partner Tilak Shah owns a similar restaurant, Sapphire Fine Indian Dining, in Mahwah, New Jersey.
Ruby Divine Indian Dining is at 25 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, 516-472-0946, rubydiningli.com.
