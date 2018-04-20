Sunday is Earth Day. So this is an especially good weekend to enjoy your vegetables. Here are three restaurants that make it easy and tasty.

Rustic Root in Woodbury goes beyond vegetarian dishes, but you’ll be content sampling them. Recommended: pierogies with potato, Cheddar, onion jam; mushroom flatbread; roasted carrots with burrata, basil, raisins and pistachio; asparagus salad; mushroom tacos; gnocchi with stewed tomatoes, basil, and pecorino cheese; and, at brunch, biscuits, avocado toast, roasted beets with goat cheese, cauliflower salad. Moderate.

Rustic Root, 7927 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-364-5041 rusticrootkitchen.com

House of Dosas in Hicksville specializes in the delicate rice crepes with savory fillings. Recommended: dosas filled with potato, garlic chutney, onions and chiles; a semolina dosa with chiles; uthappams, or pancakes made of rice and lentil flour, with onions, garlic, chiles, assorted vegetables and cheese; tamarind, coconut and lemon rice; vegetable fritters; bhel puri, or puffed rice with vegetables; and lentil doughnuts. Inexpensive to moderate.

House of Dosas, 416 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-938-7517, houseofdosas.com

Tiger Lily Cafe in Port Jefferson is a casual spot that describes itself as “alternative vegetarian.” Recommended: wraps and sandwiches, including the Roma with fresh mozzarella, tomato, mesclun, basil pesto mayo, and the Newport Blues, with pears, brown-sugar roasted pecans, blue cheese, and cranberry vinaigrette; salads, fruit smoothies; freshly squeezed juice. Inexpensive.

Tiger Lily Cafe 156 E. Main St., Port Jefferson, 631-476-7080, tigerlilycafe.com