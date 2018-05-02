The westernmost Long Island location of Sabrosa Mexican Grill, in Commack, has closed after about a year in operation.

The 36-seat eatery at 660 Commack Rd. opened in May 2017, the fourth satellite of the fast-casual Mexican food chainlet founded in Water Mill in 2014. In addition to that original location, there are Sabrosa Mexican Grills in Hauppauge, Lake Ronkonkoma and Riverhead.

A Sabrosa Mexican Grill employee confirmed that the location has closed.

Sabrosa founder and owner Jay Andreassi has said that his eateries are dually inspired by the Chipotle Mexican Grill model as well as his own foray into vegan and healthy Mexican food. “I was amazed at how diet changed everything,” said Andreassi, an East End real estate developer who was confronting dogged health issues at the time.