TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
78° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Sabrosa Mexican Grill closes in Commack

The fourth location of Long Island mini-chain Sabrosa

The fourth location of Long Island mini-chain Sabrosa Mexican Grill, with its corn salsa , opened in May 2017 and is now closed.  Photo Credit: Sabrosa Mexican Grill

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

The westernmost Long Island location of Sabrosa Mexican Grill, in Commack, has closed after about a year in operation.

The 36-seat eatery at 660 Commack Rd. opened in May 2017, the fourth satellite of the fast-casual Mexican food chainlet founded in Water Mill in 2014. In addition to that original location, there are Sabrosa Mexican Grills in Hauppauge, Lake Ronkonkoma and Riverhead.

A Sabrosa Mexican Grill employee confirmed that the location has closed.

Sabrosa founder and owner Jay Andreassi has said that his eateries are dually inspired by the Chipotle Mexican Grill model as well as his own foray into vegan and healthy Mexican food. “I was amazed at how diet changed everything,” said Andreassi, an East End real estate developer who was confronting dogged health issues at the time.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Shinnecock sea scallops are marinated and then seared, New eatery at LI hotel serves inventive menu
Arroz con mariscos at The Inkan in Garden Charming eatery brings a taste of Peru to LI
New Indian eatery serves flavor-packed fare
The double cheese burger at Addy's BBQ in Eatery puts American twist on halal cooking
Soft-shell crabs with spring vegetable fricassee are a Charming country inn on LI earns 3 stars
Hummus topped with chopped grilled lamb is garnished Pride, passion distinguish new Middle Eastern spot