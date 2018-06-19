Poke and acai bowls have joined the bill of fare at Babylon's Cedar Beach, which is wearing a new identity this season: Salt Shack Seaside Grill.

The casual restaurant replaces the Beach Hut, the high-volume seaside spot with three bars. Salt Shack is a partnership between a handful of longtime friends/colleagues/restaurateurs, including Mark Miller and Scottie Campbell of Patchogue's Dublin Deck and Harbor Crab Co., and James Bonanno of Bango Bowls, a rapidly growing Long Island-based chain devoted to acai, pitaya and poke bowls. "We've known each other since high school," said Bonanno.

Bango Bowls now has a counter inside Salt Shack, whose menu centers on seafood -- roasted shrimp and corn chowder; raw, baked and fried clams; and a lobster roll — but also includes burgers, wings, pastas, salads, tacos, frozen cocktails and plenty of local beer.

Bonanno said the group won a four- to five-year option for the spot, and carted in palm trees to amplify the vacation vibes. Salt Shack will stay open until Nov. 1, and has live music every night during the summer.

Salt Shack Seaside Grill is on Cedar Beach in Babylon, just off the Ocean Parkway. 631-422-7222. saltshackny.com