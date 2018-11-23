You're going to need some fuel for the shopping to come. Here are three spots for small plates that should provide exactly that.

Salumi in Massapequa is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. Go from egg sandwiches and smoked salmon toast to boards of cured meats amd tapas. Recommended: Iberico ham; roasted heirloom carrots and parsnips; smoked trout rillettes; pork belly bocadillo with kimchi; panini; croque monsieur and croque madame; Monte Cristo sandwich; buckwheat pancakes. Moderate.

Salumi, 5600 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-620-0057, salumibarli.com

Spuntino in Garden City focuses on tapas with an Italian accent along with a very good list of wines by the glass and the bottle. Recommended: rice balls with peas, mozzarella and tomato sauce; boards of cured meats and cheeses; baby arugula and pomegranate salad; beet and watercress salad with goat cheese and candied pistachios; pesto and artichoke bruschetta; Gorgonzola, apple and walnut bruschetta; fig and prosciutto pizza; flat iron steak with salsa verde; octopus with chickpea salad. Moderate.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, 1002 Old Country Rd. (The Gallery at Westbury Plaza), Garden City, 516-228-5400, spuntinowinebar.com

Tullulah's in Bay Shore packs big flavors in its small plates, served in a citified setting, with plenty of style at brunch, lunch and dinner. Recommended: sauteed chorizo with Sriracha aioli and brown sugar-glazed apples; butternut squash salad; cured meat and cheese board with pickled fennel and chiles; spaghetti alla chitarra with pork ragu; shrimp and grits; macaroni and cheese with smoked Gouda; banh mi with house-smoked pork belly; fried chicken sandwich; fried chicken and waffle; biscuits and gravy. Moderate

Tullulah's Restaurant & Bar, 12 Fourth Ave., Bay Shore, 631-969-9800, tullulahs.com