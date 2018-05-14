East Meadow is the latest Long Island town to get its very own Shah’s Halal, the fast-growing meat-over-rice chain that began as a food truck in Queens and has morphed into a growing cadre of brick and mortar stores.

The Hempstead Turnpike location, in the space that once housed the Greek fast-food joint Pita Lovers, makes the number of Shah’s locations on Long Island eight, with 11 total, including three in Queens, said CEO Khalid Mashriqi.

The menu remains the same, with build-your-own combinations that begin with lamb, chicken, falafel, fish or kofta kebab. From there, choose rice ($6.99 per platter), salad ($6.99) or gyros-style in a pita ($5.99). Finally, finish with a mix of sauces that include creamy white, spicy red or chutney-like green.

Owned by the Mashriqi family, Shah’s began in 2005 as a single cart on a Queens street corner. Popularity spawned more carts and then brick and mortar stores in Flushing. The first Long Island location opened about 2½ years ago in Hicksville. The family has since expanded to locations that include Bellmore, New Hyde Park and Farmingdale.

With 24 seats, the East Meadow Shah’s is one of the largest in its halal fleet. The store is open Sunday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

1920 Hempstead Trpk.; 516-357-7482, shahshalaleastmeadow.com