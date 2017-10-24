It all started with a street cart in Queens. In 2005, “Shah’s Halal” read the sign on a single cart in Richmond Hill that dispensed a concise menu of pita wraps and over-rice dishes. More carts followed, as did a commissary to supply them, a wholesale business and, in 2015, the first restaurant, located on the campus of Queens College in Flushing.
Now the Mashriqi family is making a play for Long Island. Its first Nassau County restaurant opened last year in Delco Plaza in Hicksville; Farmingdale and Hicksville’s Broadway Mall followed, and New Hyde Park (where Delhi 6 was) will open in the next few weeks.
The menu at the restaurants doesn’t stray far from that at the carts, and prices are just as reasonable. A mere $5.99 will buy a filling portion of chicken, lamb, falafel, chicken kofta kebab or fried fish over rice, or a Philly-style cheese steak (beef or chicken). Sandwiches and wraps are all $4.99 or less: gyro (chicken or lamb), chicken kofta, cheeseburger, chicken sandwich. Hot wings are $4.49, chicken nuggets are $3.99, fries are $2.
Peckish after a night out? The Hicksville store is open until midnight on weekdays, and until at least 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays.
Shah’s Halal is at 285 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-261-9444, shahshalal.com; 229 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale, shahshalalfarmingdale.com; 58 N. Broadway (at Broadway Mall, in the Multiplex Cinemas food court above Round 1), Hicksville
