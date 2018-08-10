A former taxi depot next to the Massapequa Park railroad station has been converted into a Tex-Mex spot, Shrimpy's Burrito Bar.

Co-owner Thomas J. Soluri Jr. said he and his partners, John Nast Jr. and Ryan DiPaola, had the idea for Shrimpy's a while ago, and put that plan into action when the former home of Long Island Yellow Cab Corp. became available for lease. "It had no gas, it had no water," said Soluri, so the six-month renovation was extensive. What the Front Street location did have going for it, however, was location — next to the Massapequa Park LIRR station, and also around the corner from Bacaro Italian Tavern, the restaurant co-owned by Soluri's father, Thomas Soluri Sr. "I grew up in the food business," the younger Soluri said, and that influenced his decision to become a chef.

Soluri Jr. is running the kitchen, turning out burritos ($8.75 to $10.25) that combine chicken, steak, shrimp, fish or vegetables with seasoned rice and accents such as black beans, mango-pineapple salsa and jalapeño queso.

Shrimpy's "avocado bar" serves up three iterations: An avocado bowl, avocado toast and an avocado salad ($4.25 to $9.95), the latter over spinach with craisins, goat cheese, tomatoes and diced apples and dressed with a raspberry vinaigrette. Tacos, quesadillas, shrimp skewers, nachos, an apple empanada and churros also make appearances.

Soluri Jr.'s ace in the hole, though, may be the house sauce, called Shrimpy sauce, which he calls "a chipotle-maple syrup aioli." Diners can take their food to go, or grab one of a handful of tables in a dining room decorated with surf boards, oars and other oceanic touches.

Though there is no bar at Shrimpy's, diners can get craft beer on draft from Montauk Brewing Company, among others, as well as glasses of raspberry-peach red sangria.

Shrimpy's is open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m.

Shrimpy's Burrito Bar, 125 Front St., Massapequa Park. 516-797-3299. shrimpysburritobar.com