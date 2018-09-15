Deals on meals will be offered by restaurants at three major Long Island malls from Saturday to Sept. 23.

It's a promotion for Simon Dining Week on Long Island, with restaurants at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove and Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station participating.

Diners who mention "Simon Dining Week on Long Island" or show a dining week savings voucher available at either guest services or mall offices will have the promotions honored.

Among the participating restaurants are P.F, Chang's , T.G.I. Friday's, Brio Tuscan Grille, California Pizza Kitchen and Seasons 52. For example, Seasons 52 is offering a $28.95 fixed-price menu; T.G.I. Friday's, a menu with two appetizers, two entrees and two desserts for $20.

The malls are part of the Simon Property Group, simon.com