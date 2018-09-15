Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Simon malls offer Simon Dining Week on Long Island deals

The blackened steak and blue cheese flatbread is

The blackened steak and blue cheese flatbread is a staple on the menu of Seasons 52 restaurant in Garden City. Photo Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Deals on meals will be offered by restaurants at three major Long Island malls from Saturday to Sept. 23.

It's a promotion for Simon Dining Week on Long Island, with restaurants at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove and Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station participating.

Diners who mention "Simon Dining Week on Long Island" or show a dining week savings voucher available at either guest services or mall offices will have the promotions honored.

Among the participating restaurants are P.F, Chang's , T.G.I. Friday's, Brio Tuscan Grille, California Pizza Kitchen and Seasons 52. For example, Seasons 52 is offering a $28.95 fixed-price menu; T.G.I. Friday's, a menu with two appetizers, two entrees and two desserts for $20.

The malls are part of the Simon Property Group, simon.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

