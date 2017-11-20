Here’s hoping the second time is the charm. Simply Thai has opened in the Copiague location that was, for less than a year, Thai Red Chillies. That restaurant closed during the summer and Simply Thai’s owner, Amy Wong, spent a month renovating before opening in October.

Wong, a front-of-the-house alumnus of Kotobuki in Hauppague, is joined in the venture by chef Nae Wipaporn Sittidej, a native of Thailand.

The menu includes dishes familiar to American audiences — chicken satay ($6.95), tom yum and tom ka soups ($4.95), som tum Thai (green papaya salad, $7.95), red, green, yellow, massaman, panang and siam roti curries ($10.95), pad Thai ($10.95).

There is also whole fried red snapper ($24.95) and khao soi, egg noodles in a yellow-curry broth topped with fried noodles and pickled mustard greens ($13.95).

Wong said she hopes to introduce more authentic Thai dishes as she begins to get the measure of her patrons.

Simply Thai is at 852 Montauk Hwy., Copiague, 631-608-0011, simplythai-ny.com.