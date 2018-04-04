TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
51° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Small Craft Brewing Company opens in Amityville

Nine to 12 beers are on tap most

Nine to 12 beers are on tap most times at Small Craft Brewing Company. Photo Credit: Small Craft Brewing Company

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

Amityville has gained a new microbrewery, and wedding beer is at least partly responsible.

During the summer of 2015, brothers (and longtime home brewers) Gerard and Greg Sims collaborated on two beers for Greg Sims’ wedding, and they were very well-received. “We looked at each other and said, ‘Are we going to do something about this?’ ” recalls Gerard Sims, who held a day job in network security.

Three years later, the Sims opened Small Craft Brewing Company in a former crossfit gym on Merrick Road, a few miles from where they grew up in Wantagh.

While part of the space is given over to a two-barrel brewery, another section is devoted to a tasting room that has Pindar barrels for tables and nine to 12 beers on tap offered by the glass, as part of a tasting flight ($8 for four samples) or in 32-ounce cans called crowlers. to take home.

Gerard Sims said Small Craft’s raft of beers don’t hew to any particular style. “Everything is IPA heavy these days, but we’re trying to also put out other styles for people to try,” he said.

The lineup includes those two original wedding beers — a Belgian witbier called Spindrift that’s brewed with orange peel, coriander and grains of paradise, as well as a double IPA named Depth Charge — plus a Russian imperial stout, brown ale and at least eight other brews.

While there are no food trucks parked outside, Gerard Sims said that Small Craft is surrounded by eateries and customers are welcome to bring takeout to nibble alongside their beers.

For now, the tasting room is open 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, with Thursday hours arriving in summer.

Small Craft Brewing Company, 66 Merrick Rd., Amityville. 631-464-0186.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Latest reviews

The Duroc pork chop is served on mashed New eatery at LI hotel focuses on local ingredients
Banh Beo, or Vietnamese eatery offers adventurous menu
Oysters and clams, local and not, are mandatory Seafood spot brings a taste of New England to LI
Lobster with ginger and scallions at Merrick Sea New Chinese eatery with big menu specializes in lobster
Creamy fusilli with butternut squash, brown butter, sage New farm-to-table eatery earns 3-star review
Grilled lemongrass pork chops are presented with spicy New Thai spot stands out in bustling downtown