Acai-bowl restaurant SoBol opens in Farmingdale

Farmingdale is the latest Long Island address for

Farmingdale is the latest Long Island address for SoBol, which specializes in acai bowls and smoothies. Photo Credit: SoBol

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
SoBol, which specializes in acai bowls and smoothies, has opened in Farmingdale. It's the 19th SoBol franchise to arrive on Long Island.

You may dine-in or take out at SoBol. "It's a quick-service restaurant" with orders filled in a few minutes, said Nick Pesko, director of marketing for SoBol. All the items are made to order.

The acai bowls include house-made granola, acai puree, berries, coconut, banana and honey. Specialty toppings take in mango, kiwi, pineapple, natural peanut and almond butter, Nutella, and hemp, chia and flax seeds. Blends may include almond milk, coconut milk, acai juice, apple juice and protein powder.

SoBol also makes pitaya bowls, featuring dragon fruit and house-made granola, and fresh fruit smoothies. The smoothies include one named "Super Green," with spinach, kale, mango, banana, agave and almond milk.

Pesko said the prices for the bowls range from about $7.25 to $11.38, depending on size.

The Farmingale branch of SoBol is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. It's at 155-B Main St., Farmingdale, 516-588-0500, mysobol.com

Branches of SoBol on Long Island also are in Sayville, Patchogue, Syosset, Rockville Centre, Wantagh, Long Beach, Massapequa Park, Huntington, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay, Babylon, Merrick, New Hyde Park, St. James, Commack, Islip, Mastic Beach and Manorville.

