So, the weather is starting to make you think this is more like Hatteras or Roanoke Island rather than Long Island.
As the climate changes and fall feels less autumnal here, you might as well try a taste of the South. Here are three choices to do just that.
Big Daddy’s in Massapequa has a New Orleans theme and plenty of flavorful selections. Recommended: cornmeal fried oysters, oysters broiled with horseradish and Gruyere cheese, jambalaya, pan-fried catfish, blackened rib-eye steak, pulled pork po’boy, oyster po’boy, combination platter of barbecue with beef brisket, chicken, St. Louis ribs and andouille sausage. $$
Big Daddy’s, 1 Park Lane, Massapequa, 516-799-8877, bigdaddysny.com
LL Dent takes you on a savory Southern tour from its shopping center location. Recommended: fried green tomatoes, spicy chicken soup, pulled pork, smothered pork chops, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, mixed grill with sausage, chicken breast, ribs, sweet potato pie and coconut-pineapple cake. $$
LL Dent, 221 Old Country Rd., Carle Place, 516-742-0940, lldent.com
Radio Radio in Huntington is the newest venture from chef Michael Meehan, who brought you Tupelo Honey, among other star restaurants. Recommended: fried chicken with Cheddar biscuit, hush puppies, Berkshire pulled pork, Niman Ranch brisket, paneed catfish, sweet potato wedges, the “mess” of greens and, yes, Tupelo rock shrimp hash. $$
Radio Radio, 24 Clinton Ave., Huntington, 631-923-2622, radioradiohuntington.com
