Spicy’s Bar-B-Que has served its last chicken and ribs — at least for now.

The two Spicy’s restaurants, in Riverhead and Bellport, have been seized by New York State for unpaid taxes.

The state is owed $229,992.84, said James Gazzale, public information officer for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

The Stoner family, which owns the restaurants, said on Spicy’s Facebook page, “Don’t worry! We will not be permanently closing our restaurant. Spicy’s will be reopening shortly. Stay tuned for a grand reopening date.”

Gazzale said, “Seizing a business is always the last resort.” Before that, “We try to find a way to resolve that debt.”

Spicy’s was a popular destination in Riverhead for 38 years, one year longer than the Bellport restaurant. It had a casual, genteel style in the dining area and did a brisk take-out business.

The two eateries were known for ribs, chicken, pork chops, fried shrimp, fish-and-chips. chili, jalapeno poppers, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, sweet potato pie, and modest prices.

Devotees of Spicy’s have posted their condolences and expressed their desire for its revival on the restaurants’ Facebook page.

The owners noted, “We will be back bigger and better. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Spicy’s was at 225 W. Main St. in Riverhead; and 501 Station Rd. in Bellport.