Spicy's Bar-B-Que, which was seized by New York State for unpaid taxes in April, has reopened in Riverhead. The Bellport branch of Spicy's will remain closed.

Spicy's still owes $191,695.98, but the state returned the keys to the restaurants' owners, said James Gazzale, public information officer for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Spicy's had owed $229,992.84.

Typically in these types of cases, a timetable for repayment is set.

But only the original Spicy's is back, with balloons of thanks at its entrance on Main Street in Riverhead. The demise of the Bellport restaurant at 501 Station Rd. was announced on Spicy's Facebook page.

"Unfortunately, our Bellport location will not be reopening," the statement said, urging diners to go to the Riverhead restaurant.

Spicy's specialties have included chopped beef and pork barbecue, pork ribs, fried chicken and fried oysters, chicken wings, chili, clam rolls, jalapeno poppers, and sweet potato pie. The Riverhead restaurant is open daily, starting at 11 a.m.

Spicy's Bar-B-Que, 225 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-2781, spicysbbq.com