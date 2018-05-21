Spoons, the ice cream parlor where cereal is pulverized into the cold stuff, is expanding its reach with a second location, open now in Stewart Manor, and a third to come within weeks, in Massapequa Park.

"We took over an old TCBY, so this was an easier build," than the first location in Seaford, said Sergio DeCiantis, who co-owns the growing Spoons empire with friends and family members. That first location opened in July 2017, and DeCiantis said the Stewart Manor Spoons is larger, with 14 seats.

The Spoons concept centers on a machine that crushes your cereal of choice -- such as Cocoa Puffs, Fruity Pebbles or Frosted Flakes -- into hard vanilla ice cream to produce slightly crunchy, swirled soft-serve dessert.

At the larger Stewart Manor location, customers can choose from 20 different cereals and 20 toppings, from crumbled cannoli shells and Oreo cookies to bits of York Peppermint Pattie. In Stewart Manor -- unlike in Seaford -- fruit such as bananas and strawberries are also offered as mix-ins. An ice cream swirl with one topping costs $6; it’s 75 cents more for each additional cereal or topping. Milkshakes start at $7, and in Stewart Manor, Spoons is also selling bowls of cereal with milk.

DeCiantis said that some customers have seemed befuddled by the concept, and so the Spoons team put together a video to explain how it works. Newsday also shot video of the process last year.

Spoons is open during the week from 1 to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m. The third location, at 4905 Merrick Rd. in Massapequa Park, will open in June, said DeCiantis.

DeCiantis, who is also a co-owner of Seaford's Cara Mia Restaurant, Park Place Restaurant & Bar in Floral Park, and Guac Shop Mexican Grill in Garden City, seems indefatigable when it comes to opening new eateries. "I'm not sleeping much, but we have a good thing going on. We have so many ideas," DeCiantis said. His partners are his father, Carlo DeCiantis, and close friends Patrick O'Halloran and Matthew Tesoriero.

100 Covert Avenue, Stewart Manor. 516-331-0573. spoonsli.com