Starbucks debuts 2017 holiday cups

Starbucks' 2017 holiday cups. Photo Credit: Starbucks / Joshua Trujillo

The day after Halloween, Starbucks Coffee ushered in the holiday season for many with the appearance of its 2017 holiday cups, plus the seasonal debut of Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Peppermint Mocha and Holiday Spice Flat White.

The sketchy cup design, from Seattle illustrator Jordan Kay, features flying hearts and swirls of ribbon — and in between the pops of red is plenty of negative space intended for customers’ self expression.

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” wrote Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

Will caffeine-charged customers actually decorate the cups once they are emptied? They certainly did two years ago, when Starbucks stripped holiday imagery from its plain red 2015 cups; customers began writing “Merry Christmas” on the cups themselves before posting them on social media with the hashtag #merrychristmasstarbucks.

Still no word (or glimpse) of Dunkin’ Donuts’ 2017 holiday cups.

