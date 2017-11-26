You can eat, drink and groove to live music at Stereo Garden, which opened in Patchogue on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The venue takes over the cavernous space that was last home to The Emporium nightclub, which closed suddenly in May, leaving several event planners in the lurch.

The new venture is owned by Gus Berketis, who also owns Atlantis Diner in West Islip and Broadway Diner in Hicksville. But Stereo Garden’s menu goes beyond diner food, serving what general manager Chris Giorgou calls “gourmet bar food.”

Popular songs name-checked on the menu include the “Hotel California” salad (mixed greens, tri-color tortilla chips, tomato, corn, cilantro, cheese, mesquite ranch; $12), the “Sweet Home Alabama” sandwich (slow-roasted pulled pork, apple-fennel slaw, whiskey BBQ sauce on a brioche bun; $14) and the “Lady Marmalade” flatbread (white sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella, feta and Gruyere; $15). Most menu items fall in the $12 to $16 range, with the most expensive one-person offering the “New York State of Mind,” a grilled New York strip steak sandwich for $18.

Executive chef John Holmes, who has worked at such Long Island. eateries as Jewel in Melville and Tellers An American Chophouse in Islip, joined the team only days before the grand opening. He didn’t create the menu but, he said, “watch for some signature dishes from me down the road, especially fresh, homemade desserts.” Available already (but not yet on the printed menu) are Holmes’ great-grandmother’s sweet bread-and-butter pickles, her piccalilli relish and “Great Gram Ekberg’s Norwegian-style apple pie.”

Stereo Garden opens daily at 3 p.m. but the closing time will vary; the planned event calendar includes live music, country nights and Greek nights. On Friday and Saturday nights, entrance will require a cover charge; details will vary according to the night’s lineup but bottle service will available both nights.

Stereo Garden is at 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue; 631-714-4486, stereogardenli.com