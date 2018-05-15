TODAY'S PAPER
Stew Leonard's selling own version of royal wedding cake

A replica of the royal wedding cake

 A replica of the royal wedding cake from Stew Leonard's is made using a lemon elderflower cake recipe like the one that will be served at the upcoming nuptials.  Photo Credit: Stew Leonard's

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
If you’re attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at England’s Windsor Castle via TV, you can still slice into their royal wedding cake, or at least a close cousin of the authentic dessert created by American-born London pastry chef Claire Ptak.

This week through Sunday, Stew Leonard’s in Farmingdale and East Meadow is baking and selling its own take on the royal wedding cake.

Company President Stew Leonard expects each of the two Long Island locations to make a thousand Bethy’s Bakery’s Royal Cakes. He says the recipe was researched and tested by his sister, Bethy Leonard Hollis, who started the chain’s French bakery.

“She started fiddling around with it in the bakery with several different recipes and after five versions, she came up with something that’s delicious and very moist,” Leonard said in a telephone interview.

The 6-inch, two-layer cake is made using a lemon elderflower recipe like the one that will be served at the upcoming royal wedding. The Long Island version is decorated with buttercream frosting and topped with baby’s breath and sugar flowers. It sells for $19.99 through Sunday.  

1897 Front St., East Meadow, 516-394-9001, 261 Airport Plaza Blvd., Farmingdale, 516-962-8210, stewleonards.com

