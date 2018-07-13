Stone Creek Inn, the elegant East Quogue restaurant, is cutting loose this summer. Chef-partner Christian Mir has dispatched a food truck about 13 miles east, to Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches.

Silly Lily is one of the Island’s last surviving fishing stations, where would-be anglers can rent poles, hooks and nets, as well as paddleboards and kayaks. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, they can also avail themselves of the varied menu offered by Silly Eats Food Truck.

At the high end are lobster rolls and lobster-salad stuffed avocados (both $22); less exalted fare includes Kobe beef hot dogs ($5.50) and tacos (chicken, steak tuna or lobster, $5.50 to $6.50). The food truck pulls along a trailer on which is mounted a wood-fired pizza oven. (Pizzas range from $15 to $20.)

There’s only one item for dessert, but it’s a winner: a paper bag full of beignets ($4).

Soft drinks are available, but nothing harder since Silly Lily has no liquor license. It’s BYOB but there’s a $5 per person charge.

The setting overlooking Moriches Bay is idyllic, and a laid-back party atmosphere prevails, with corn hole and boccie occupying the kids while their parents dine at wooden tables.

Hours may vary, but the truck is usually open for business Friday from 5 p.m. to sundown, Saturday and Sunday from noon to sundown. More information is available on Facebook and on the truck’s Instagram feed.

Silly Lily Fishing Station is at 99 Adelaide Ave., East Moriches, 631-878-0247, sillylily.com.