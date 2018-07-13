TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
76° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Stone Creek Inn launches food truck at Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches

Lobster rolls and tacos are on the Silly

Lobster rolls and tacos are on the Silly Eats Food Truck menu at Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com
Print

Stone Creek Inn, the elegant East Quogue restaurant, is cutting loose this summer. Chef-partner Christian Mir has dispatched a food truck about 13 miles east, to Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches.

Silly Lily is one of the Island’s last surviving fishing stations, where would-be anglers can rent poles, hooks and nets, as well as paddleboards and kayaks. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, they can also avail themselves of the varied menu offered by Silly Eats Food Truck.

At the high end are lobster rolls and lobster-salad stuffed avocados (both $22); less exalted fare includes Kobe beef hot dogs ($5.50) and tacos (chicken, steak tuna or lobster, $5.50 to $6.50). The food truck pulls along a trailer on which is mounted a wood-fired pizza oven. (Pizzas range from $15 to $20.)

There’s only one item for dessert, but it’s a winner: a paper bag full of beignets ($4).

Soft drinks are available, but nothing harder since Silly Lily has no liquor license. It’s BYOB but there’s a $5 per person charge.

The setting overlooking Moriches Bay is idyllic, and a laid-back party atmosphere prevails, with corn hole and boccie occupying the kids while their parents dine at wooden tables.

Hours may vary, but the truck is usually open for business Friday from 5 p.m. to sundown, Saturday and Sunday from noon to sundown. More information is available on Facebook and on the truck’s Instagram feed.

Silly Lily Fishing Station is at 99 Adelaide Ave., East Moriches, 631-878-0247, sillylily.com.

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Salade Nicoise is enriched with a generous cut Stylish French eatery arrives with Hamptons flair
Local striped bass stop atop a white-bean ragout Gastropub with farmhouse vibe replaces longtime LI cafe
Steamed lobster is a longtime specialty at Claudio's Landmark eatery improves with new owners
Miniature smoked-sausage corn dogs come with spicy mustard Gastropub offers enviable beer list, inventive bar snacks
Garides kataifi, jumbo shrimp wrapped in shredded phyllo, Offspring of top seafood spot is less costly, less formal
A mezzo metro (half-meter) of pizza fumé, a Italian spot serving pizza by the meter is compelling, uneven