Feed Me

Food court opens at Super FL Mart in Mineola

Chinese-style noodle soup with freshly roasted chicken is

Chinese-style noodle soup with freshly roasted chicken is one of the offerings at the new food court at Super FL Mart in Mineola.

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
The long-awaited food court at Super Fl Mart has arrived. Soon after the Chinese-owned supermarket opened in November, signs heralding a food court were posted, and work began on the northern end of the store. Now the construction is complete, the tables and chairs are set up, and a long, curving counter dispenses scores of Chinese specialties for eating in or taking out.

Super FL Mart now becomes one of the few Chinese establishments on Long Island to roast its own meats, and you’ll see a Chinatown-worthy display of roast pork (both ribs and boneless char siu) as well as whole ducks and chickens. These can be ordered by the pound, and they also figure in the roster of freshly made noodle soups, $6.49 to $7.99.

There are vast steam-table selections, from eggplant with garlic, mapo tofu, bitter melon and braised small fish to General Tso’s chicken and sweet and sour pork. There are a few dim sum — rice noodle rolls, steamed dumplings, turnip cakes — and a hot-pot bar where your choice of meats and vegetables are stir-fried and spiced into a Sichuan-style hot pot, $6.49 to $8.99.

Super FL Mart is at 52 Jericho Tpke., Mineola, 516-873-0888.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

