TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
67° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Swallow in Huntington and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Small plates are on the menu at Swallow

Small plates are on the menu at Swallow in Huntington. Photo Credit: Tadej Znidarcic

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

June is a siren. It hints of summer and beckons you to country-style restaurants, flavorful dishes and a degree of lightness. Here are three eateries that suit the month.

Swallow in Huntington specializes in small plates to share. Its alfresco feeling contributes to the appeal. Recommended: charred beets with ricotta, arugula, almonds, and horseradish; roasted baby carrots; asparagus fries; broiled oysters; grillled octopus with preserved lemon vinaigrette; shrimp and grits; shredded chicken tostada. Moderate to expensive. 

Swallow, 366 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-547-5388, swallowrestaurant.com

Pier 95 in Freeport serves a water view along with savory dishes, some with Portuguese accents. Recommended: codfish cakes; steamed clams; crabcakes with mustard mayo; shrimp with roasted garlic puree; seared sea scallops with sauce Choron; roasted swordfish with lemon-ginger sauce; bacon-wrapped monkfish medallions; pork tenderloin and clams; New England-style clam chowder.  Moderate to expensive. 

Pier 95, 95 Hudson Ave., Freeport, 516-379-9898. pier95.com

little/red in Southampton delivers French, Italian and New American fare with equal flair. Recommended: frisee aux lardons; tuna tartare; steamed duck buns; veal Milanese; chorizo-and-shrimp quesadillas; pulled-pork sliders; butterscotch pot de crème; cheesecake with fresh blueberry sauce. Moderate to expensive. 

little/red, 76-C Jobs Lane, Southampton, 631-283-3309, littleredsouthampton.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Tender grilled octopus highlights the starters at Elaia 3-star Greek eatery shines with the classics
Onion rava masala dosa served at Mithaas in Chain brings street food from across India to LI
The blue cheese-crusted rib-eye steak is flavor-packed up LI wine bar and grill still on point, 11 years later
The Bacon Jam and Egg burger, a grass-fed New-wave luncheonette earns 3-star review
General Tso's chicken is served at Mango Tango LI eatery rejuvenates Asian-fusion cuisine
Nut-crusted Atlantic halibut is served atop petit French New seafood spot struggles with consistency