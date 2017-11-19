Sweet Mama’s opens second location in Stony Brook
Comfort food and an ice cream counter have returned to 121 Main St. in Stony Brook, where the second location of Sweet Mama’s has replaced the nautical-themed Latitude 121.
The 80-seat Sweet Mama’s opened in early November, its breakfast menu stocked with pancakes and eggs benedicts. Lunchtime brings burgers, salads and “super sandwiches,” such as a fried-chicken cutlet topped with coleslaw, mozzarella and American cheeses, wedged between two Belgian waffles for $12.99.
For decades, the space held at least two luncheonettes, including the Wood Box and Brook House. Sweet Mama’s has reinstalled an ice cream counter, this one with 30 flavors and a roster of sundaes.
Marios Patatinis, who also owns the original Northport location with his wife, Margo, said the newest Sweet Mama’s will have a dedicated dinner menu soon and, once a liquor license is in place, a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, custom mimosas and craft beer.
The seafood-centric Latitude 121, which had been in the space since 2014, closed in early November; its owners, Lindsey Chalifoux and Richard Blakeslee, still run The Oar Seafood Grille in Patchogue.
For now, Sweet Mama’s opens at 9 a.m. daily, closing at 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Sweet Mama’s, 121 Main St., Stony Brook. 631-621-7895. sweetmamasnorthport.com.