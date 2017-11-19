Comfort food and an ice cream counter have returned to 121 Main St. in Stony Brook, where the second location of Sweet Mama’s has replaced the nautical-themed Latitude 121.

The 80-seat Sweet Mama’s opened in early November, its breakfast menu stocked with pancakes and eggs benedicts. Lunchtime brings burgers, salads and “super sandwiches,” such as a fried-chicken cutlet topped with coleslaw, mozzarella and American cheeses, wedged between two Belgian waffles for $12.99.

For decades, the space held at least two luncheonettes, including the Wood Box and Brook House. Sweet Mama’s has reinstalled an ice cream counter, this one with 30 flavors and a roster of sundaes.

Marios Patatinis, who also owns the original Northport location with his wife, Margo, said the newest Sweet Mama’s will have a dedicated dinner menu soon and, once a liquor license is in place, a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, custom mimosas and craft beer.

The seafood-centric Latitude 121, which had been in the space since 2014, closed in early November; its owners, Lindsey Chalifoux and Richard Blakeslee, still run The Oar Seafood Grille in Patchogue.

For now, Sweet Mama’s opens at 9 a.m. daily, closing at 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Sweet Mama’s, 121 Main St., Stony Brook. 631-621-7895. sweetmamasnorthport.com.