Tellers: An American Chophouse offers 1-ounce pours of rare, pricey spirits in Islip
Tellers: An American Chophouse serves steak in a former bank. It’s now selling rare spirits by the ounce so you don’t break yours.
The “luxury by the ounce” program makes available in one-ounce servings several hard-to-find and expensive Scotch, bourbon, Cognac, gin, rum, and tequila.
Prices per ounce range from $18 to more than $150 and they may be sampled either in the restaurant’s paneled bar or high-ceilinged dining room.
Frank Ferraro, general manager of Tellers, said that some of the spirits being served are not even available in liquor stores.
The beverages include 15- and 20-year-old bourbons from near-cult favorite Pappy Van Winkle. They sell for $85 and $105 per ounce, respectively.
Remy Martin’s Louis XIII Cognac, which sells for more than $3,000 in a Baccarat crystal decanter, is $160 per ounce.
An ounce of the very rare Port Ellen Single Malt Scotch Whisky will cost $149.
Also available are Scotches such as Talisker 30 Year Old ($44) and Laphroig 25 Year ($32), Hennessey Paradis Imperial Cognac ($135), Nolet’s Reserve Gin ($38), Clase Azul ($29) and Gran Patron Burdeos Anejo ($39) tequilas.
Tellers has consistently been ranked one of Long Island’s top 10 steakhouses in Newsday. It’s known for a signature 40-oz. rib-eye steak and the porterhouse steak for two, as well as steamed lobster and lobster Thermidor. The restaurant’s wines are kept in what used be the bank’s vault.
Tellers: An American Chophouse is at 605 Main St., Islip, 631-277-7070, tellerschophouse.com
