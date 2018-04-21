Sri Thai in Huntington Village has been replaced by a restaurant so nice they named it twice: Thai Thai Villa.

The transition is a gentle one. New owner Tik Dangpotichar is taking over the reins from her sister who, she said, retired and went back to Thailand to take care of their mother. She’s keeping most of the menu and is adding some more authentic dishes — including Vietnamese pho noodles in broth.

Sri Thai opened in 2008 and received 2½ stars from Newsday. Up until a few months ago, Sri’s only local competition was Thai USA (est. 1995), located a few blocks north on New York Avenue. But in December, a third rival, Tum Thai Cuisine, opened on Main Street.

Thai Thai Villa is at 14 New St., Huntington, 631-424-3422, srithaihuntingtonny.com.