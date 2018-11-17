If your family is too big for your dining table, your kitchen is being renovated, or you’d rather leave the cooking and shopping to someone else, make a reservation at a restaurant and let the staff cater your Thanksgiving dinner. Here are some choices for eating out on Turkey Day:

Nassau

2 Spring (2 Spring St., Oyster Bay, 516-624-2411, 2springstreet.com) has a special Thanksgiving menu that begins with Kaluga caviar service, moves on to a choice of appetizers including scallop ceviche with jalapeño and cucumber, warm Brussels sprouts with Parmesan and bacon dressing, and mushroom risotto with white truffles, and includes roast turkey, strip steak with root vegetable hash, and king salmon with shellfish stew. Luxurious desserts include pumpkin mousse and apple galette. $79 per person, call for reservations.

Brasserie Americana (30 Cutter Mill Rd., Great Neck, 516-773-2000, innatgreatneck.com) will be serving a grand Thanksgiving buffet featuring a cheese, fruit, and crudite display; a variety of cold salads, a dozen hot entrees and sides including stuffed flounder, pumpkin ravioli, candied sweet potatoes, and cornbread stuffing; and a carving station with prime rib as well as roast turkey. For dessert there will be cakes and pies, cookies, and chocolate fondue. Seatings at noon and 3 p.m. $42.95 per person, kids 10 and younger eat for half price.

Revel Restaurant and Bar (835 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-246-9111, revelrestaurant.com) is offering its regular menu plus a la carte menu specials for Thanksgiving. Appetizers include seasonal dishes like creamy parsnip soup ($10) and sweet potato gnocchi ($14). Oven roasted turkey breast comes with cornbread and cranberry sausage stuffing and mashed potatoes ($28). For diners who’d rather skip the turkey, there will be prime rib ($42) and stuffed filet of sole ($36). Dessert is freshly baked pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream ($9). Reservations from noon to 8 p.m.

Thyme Restaurant (8 Roslyn Tower Place, Roslyn, 516-625-2566, thymenewyork.com) will serve a Thanksgiving prix fixe menu from 1 to 7 p.m. Among the five appetizers are a warm Brussels sprout-and-kale Caesar and short rib ravioli. In addition to turkey, main courses will include pan-roasted halibut, Long Island duck breast, and prime rib. Traditional desserts like pumpkin and pecan pie round out the meal. Adults pay $62, children under 10 eat for $25.

Vivo Osteria (242 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove, 516-801-1450, vivoosteria.com) is temporarily abandoning its Colombian-Italian menu to offer diners a choice of three American meals: roast turkey with stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed spinach, Brussels sprouts, gravy and mashed potatoes; spiral-cut ham with herb-roasted potatoes, candied yams, string bean casserole and stuffing; prime rib with horseradish cream, garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed stringbeans. Dessert is a choice of bread pudding, cheesecake, tiramisu or fruit salad. $39.99 includes a glass of wine.

Volpe Ristorante (1710 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-802-7501 thefoxhollow.com) is offering a menu with Italian flavors. Starters include clams oreganata ($13), caprese salad ($12), and butternut squash ravioli ($12). Veal scallopine ($47) and shrimp Francese ($47) will be available alongside roasted turkey. For children 10 and under there is a $22 menu of chicken fingers, chicken parm with pasta, and turkey with all of the trimmings. Reservations are available between noon and 6 p.m.

Suffolk

Avino’s (108 South Country Rd., Bellport, 631-803-6416, avinositaliantable.com) will be serving a four-course $65 prix fixe Thanksgiving feast. Salad or sweet potato and pumpkin squash bisque comes first. Second courses include arancini, pumpkin mascarpone ravioli, and baked clams. Turkey (with the option of ordering another entree from the regular menu) is the meal’s centerpiece. In addition to deep dish pecan pie and pumpkin pie, there will be mini cannoli and tiramisu for dessert.

Cinque Terre (872 E Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station, 631-923-1255, cinqueterreli.com) will be serving turkey with all the trimmings (stuffing, gravy, candied yams, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, string beans, corn and Brussels sprouts) for $32. But turkey avoiders can chose from a pared-down menu of the Italian restaurant's greatest hits, including lasagna ($20), pappardelle Bolognese ($18) and New York strip steak with mozzarella-burrata mac 'n' cheese ($38). Starters range from $8 to $16; desserts, $8, include apple, pecan and pumpkin pie, flourless chocolate cake and rum-raisin rice pudding.

Jonathan’s Ristorante (15 Wall St., Huntington, 631-549-0055) will be serving the regular menu alongside Thanksgiving specials. Among the holiday offerings are butternut squash soup with balsamic cipollini ($10), risotto with venison sausage, cranberries, and chestnuts ($32), halibut with pancetta corn chowder, and roast turkey with all the trimmings ($34). For dessert, there will be pumpkin pie with spiced walnuts, mascarpone, and whipped cream ($11). Open from 2 to 8 p.m.

Sandbar (55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 631-498-6188) is featuring an eclectic a la carte holiday menu. Start off your meal with butternut squash soup with pumpkin seeds ($10) or duck tacos with daikon, jalapeño, and hoisin sauce ($16). Opt for roasted turkey ($30) as a main, or go with seared sea scallops and corn, mushrooms, sorrel, and Aleppo pepper ($34). For dessert there is classic pumpkin pie ($12) as well as apple spice ricotta doughnuts with crème Anglaise ($12).

Topping Rose House (1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com) has a Thanksgiving prix fixe with a focus on luxury ingredients. Starters include crispy salmon sushi, foie gras brûlée with spiced fig jam on toasted brioche, and black truffle and Fontina pizza. Choose among roast turkey with sourdough mushroom stuffing, rack of lamb with mushroom Bolognese, pepper-crusted strip steak with potato gnocchi, and black bass with roasted cabbage, Fresno curry, and lime, for your main course. Warm chocolate cake and pumpkin cheesecake end the meal. $98 per person, call for reservations.

Verace (599 Main St., Islip, 631-277-3800, veracerestaurant.com) will offer its regular menu on Thanksgiving, along with roast turkey and other holiday specials. Roasted octopus panzanella ($19), a salad of arugula, endive, apples, and pecans ($13), and crispy calamari with cherry peppers and lemon $16) are among the starters. Pastas include cacio e pepe ($19), lobster burrata agnolotti ($32), and pappardelle with Bolognese ($23). Heartier appetites will be satisfied by pork chop Milanese ($26) or a New York strip steak with truffle herb butter ($38).