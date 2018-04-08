It’s first-class all the way at The French Workshop in Garden City, from the exquisite French-style pastries to the silver salvers they are served on, to the marble-top tables at which you consume them.

The spacious, light-filled shop opened on March 17 at the corner of Franklin Avenue and 7th Street. It’s a second location for father-son owners Nikolaos and Jerry Pantelatos, who also own The French Workshop in Bayside, Queens.

Half of the store is devoted to a long counter displaying a rogue’s gallery of baked goods: fancy pastries (such as opera cake, éclairs and “craquelino,” a decadent morsel made with chocolate cake, caramelized almonds, chocolate ganache and white-chocolate mousse), brownies, cookies, loaf cakes, cupcakes, sweet and savory tarts, pies, cakes, croissants, and sandwiches. Most individual-sized items range from $3.50 to $6; large cakes and tarts hover around $35. There’s also dripped, brewed and tap coffee from For Five, the trendsetting NYC coffee company that just opened a shop in Manhasset.

Behind the counter at The French Workshop, you can see the bakers at work. The other side of the spot accommodates more than a dozen round, marble cafe tables with plush chairs and banquettes.

The French Workshop is open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

191 7th St., Garden City, 516-248-6800, thefrenchworkshop.com.