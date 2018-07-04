Galen Zamarra, the celebrity Manhattan chef who earned The Halyard in Greenport a high rating and was expected to make it one of the North Fork's best restaurants, no longer is in the kitchen there. Guest chef John Tesar is coming in for a stint.

Zamarra departed when his consulting-and-cooking contract was not renewed. The current executive chef at the restaurant, situated at the Sound View hotel, is Bruce Miller. Miller has been a chef there since 2016.

Details about Zamarra's exit were not immediately available. His Manhattan restaurant Mas announced its closing in June.

Zamarra brought The Halyard a 2 ½-star rating in Newsday last year. He had worked with internationally respected chefs including David Bouley in New York and Alain Passard in France. He was named "rising star chef of the year" by the James Beard Foundation in 2001. Mas, which was favorably reviewed, opened in 2004.

While Miller continues as executive chef, The Halyard also is starting on July 4 a "Chefs on Holiday" program that has brought a familiar name back to Long Island.

Tesar, whose career began on Long Island and led to an appearance on "Top Chef," returns to the East End as the first guest through July 8 with some culinary fireworks.

Tesar is preparing dishes including a traditional lobster bake as well as steaks from his Texas restaurant, Knife.

The fixed price for the lobster dinner is $65. The steaks include a $100, 36-ounce rib-eye and a $45, 8-ounce filet mignon. A $10 hamburger also will be served.

The full menu of The Halyard, which is not expected to change much, also will be available.

Tesar's fare will be served from 4:30 to 10 p.m. at the Sound View hotel in Greenport, where The Halyard is located. In August, chef Sue Torres, formerly of Suenos in Manhattan, is scheduled to cook.

On Long Island, Tesar cooked at The Lobster Bar & Grill at Indian Cove in Hampton Bays, Magic's Pub in Westhampton Beach and Cafe Pierre in Westhampton. He was raised in the Hamptons.

Tesar has been chef at Rosewood Mansion at Turtle Creek in Dallas. Knife in Dallas is his latest restaurant. Tesar also has been a semifinalist in the James Beard Foundation Awards and appeared on "Top Chef," the competitive cooking show.

The Halyard is at 58775 Rte. 48, Greenport, 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com