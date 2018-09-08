Open Table has released its list of the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants, and Long Island is well represented by two spectacularly situated establishments. Based on the analysis of more than 12 million reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants, the reservations website has placed The LakeHouse in Bay Shore and Prime in Huntington in the esteemed company of Duke’s in Malibu, California, the Mill House in Maui, Hawaii, Ray’s Boathouse in Seattle, New York City’s River Café, and 94 other tables with a superior view.

The LakeHouse, established in 2006, relocated two years ago to grander quarters offering a knockout view of Great South Bay. It offers many ways to enjoy the new dockside location. There isn’t a bad seat in the dining area, says co-owner Jay Gut. In designing the space, “we took tables out of the restaurant that didn’t have a view.” Two lounges and a deck offer stunning vistas. If you arrive by boat, guest dockage is available. Chef and co-owner Matthew Connors’ acclaimed seasonal menu, with items such as caramelized local sea scallops, crisp Long Island duck breast, and peach and blueberry crisp, is another reason to make a reservation.

135 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-666-0995, thelakehouserest.com

Prime, the flagship of the Bohlsen Restaurant Group, was designed to reflect a classic boathouse along the Charles River. Says owner Michael Bohlsen, “When we first decided to open a restaurant on Huntington Harbor, we were acutely aware that we had a unique spot — a westerly-facing waterfront restaurant that would enjoy a perfect view of the sunset all year long. Compound that with a harbor full of resting, high-mast sailboats, creating a giant a wind chime soundtrack to our nightly show. We built a venue worthy of such a setting.” A custom-designed glass wall in the center of the main dining room reflects the light from Huntington Harbor just outside. Water views can be enjoyed from the Wave Bar or while dining on the covered and seasonally enclosed porch. A fire pit on the intimate “fantail,” a deck reminiscent of a boat’s bow, is a cozy place to enjoy an after dinner drink. Customers come for the food as well as the surroundings. “Every day we operate as if the view doesn’t exist,” says Bohlsen. Indeed, Prime was awarded a rare 3½ stars from Newsday’s Peter M. Gianotti for a diverse menu that includes sushi rolls, lobster bisque, and gnocchi with truffle oil.

117 N. New York Ave., Huntington, 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com