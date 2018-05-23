TODAY'S PAPER
Pan-Asian restaurant The Lava Grill opens in Lynbrook

Green curry accents many dishes at The Lava

Green curry accents many dishes at The Lava Grill. Photo Credit: The Lava Grill

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
The Lava Grill, with Asian specialties and an emphasis on Korean fare, has opened in Lynbrook.

Expect dishes such as steamed Korean pork-and-vegetable dumplings, Korean barbecue sliders, mussels with green curry rice, and cuts of beef to be grilled by diners at table.

Co-owner Amos Shin said that an 8-ounce steak delivered on a hot lava stone and cooked by diners is among the menu highlights. Diners also will find Korean fried chicken wings, grilled vegetables, fried peppers and spicy curry rice with chicken.

Grillings include short ribs, pork belly and chicken. For dessert: cinnamon-seasoned apples, brandy-soaked pineapple, and deep-fried ice cream.

Appetizers are in the $4 to $9 range; main dishes, $17 to $20.

Lava Grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday; 5:30 to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 5:30 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The Lava Grill, 47 Atlantic Ave., Lynbrook, 516-500-2140

