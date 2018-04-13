TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
59° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

The Local in Babylon and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Peppercorn roast beef sandwich, topped with Swiss, arugula,

Peppercorn roast beef sandwich, topped with Swiss, arugula, pickled onions and horseradish at The Local in Babylon. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Since Tuesday officially is Tax Day, you might as well enjoy yourself. Here are three restaurants where you can start spending the refund, be glad you broke even, or at least feel better about how much more to pay.

The Local in Babylon is your very casual spot for sandwiches with big flavors and fair prices. Recommended: roast beef with melted Swiss cheese and horseradish; pastrami on rye; the duck club sandwich; duck tacos with maple-chipotle sauce; pretzel buns with melted Cheddar and relish. Inexpensive to moderate.

The Local, 7 Depot Lane, Babylon, 631-983-8900, localbabylon.com.

George Martin 1989 in Syosset is an upbeat, flavor-packed member of the GM restaurant group. Recommended: cauliflower ravioli with sage brown butter, meatloaf stack with whipped potatoes, steakhouse burger, baby back ribs, chili pop shrimp. Moderate.

George Martin 1989, 33 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, 516-364-2144, georgemartin1989.com

Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville is an excellent spot to deposit your refund. Recommended: all steaks, Kurobuta pork chop, steamed lobster, Waygu sliders, bluefin tuna crudo, shellfish cocktails, raw oysters and clams, nigirizushi, sushi rolls, sashimi, wedge salad, spinach-and-pear salad, crabcake BLT, steak sandwich. Expensive.

Blackstone Steakhouse, 10 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, 631-271-7780, blackstonesteakhouse.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Latest reviews

Fish tacos with red snapper, pico de gallo Caribbean eatery livens up LI Main Street
Juicy soup dumplings filled with pork and gingery Sushi spot impresses with Chinese-influenced dishes
Hearty nuggets of fried alligator are among the Try fried alligator at this LI eatery
Penne all'Amatriciana has a very Roman red sauce New owners keep landmark Italian spot nearly the same
The Duroc pork chop is served on mashed New eatery at LI hotel focuses on local ingredients
Banh Beo, or Vietnamese eatery offers adventurous menu