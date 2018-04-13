Since Tuesday officially is Tax Day, you might as well enjoy yourself. Here are three restaurants where you can start spending the refund, be glad you broke even, or at least feel better about how much more to pay.

The Local in Babylon is your very casual spot for sandwiches with big flavors and fair prices. Recommended: roast beef with melted Swiss cheese and horseradish; pastrami on rye; the duck club sandwich; duck tacos with maple-chipotle sauce; pretzel buns with melted Cheddar and relish. Inexpensive to moderate.

The Local, 7 Depot Lane, Babylon, 631-983-8900, localbabylon.com.

George Martin 1989 in Syosset is an upbeat, flavor-packed member of the GM restaurant group. Recommended: cauliflower ravioli with sage brown butter, meatloaf stack with whipped potatoes, steakhouse burger, baby back ribs, chili pop shrimp. Moderate.

George Martin 1989, 33 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, 516-364-2144, georgemartin1989.com

Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville is an excellent spot to deposit your refund. Recommended: all steaks, Kurobuta pork chop, steamed lobster, Waygu sliders, bluefin tuna crudo, shellfish cocktails, raw oysters and clams, nigirizushi, sushi rolls, sashimi, wedge salad, spinach-and-pear salad, crabcake BLT, steak sandwich. Expensive.

Blackstone Steakhouse, 10 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, 631-271-7780, blackstonesteakhouse.com