Graduation season is here, and after four years of study plus the tuition payments that went with them, celebrations are in order. These three restaurants suit the occasion.

The Palm Court, in The Carltun complex in Eisenhower Park, is a handsome, spacious spot worth visiting year-round, but especially so when there's reason to party. Recommended: Dungeness crab cake. sea scallop crudo, seared black sea bass, Long Island duck with lingonberry sauce, herb-crusted rack of lamb, grilled Berkshire pork chop, Kobe beef burger. Expensive.

The Palm Court, 1899 Hempstead Tpke. (Eisenhower Park), East Meadow, 516-542-0700, then press 1, thecarltun.com

Ocean, the restaurant at the Crescent Beach Club in Bayville, offers a beautiful window onto a gentle curve of Long Island Sound and a stylish, modern dining room. Recommended: ahi tuna tacos, baked clams, fried calamari spurred by Sriracha, broiled or steamed lobster, lobster roll, Caesar salad, steak frites, prime rib. Moderate to expensive.

Ocean at the Crescent Beach Club, 333 Bayville Ave., Bayville,516-628-3000, then press 3, cometotheocean.com

View in Oakdale earns its name by looking onto Great South Bay. It's quite a perch. Recommended: Beijing duck tacos, jumbo lump crab cake, lobster roll, fish taco with local fluke, pan-seared diver sea scallops, cedar-roasted Scottish salmon, root beer-braised short rib of beef, the "loaded" house burger. Moderate to expensive.

View, 3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale, 631-589-2694, lessings.com

