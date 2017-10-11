Huntington may be Suffolk’s restaurant hub, but breakfast spots in the village are a rarity. The Shed aims to rectify that situation, with a menu that features breakfast all day — plus burgers, sandwiches, salads and bowls, none of which costs more than $20.

The Shed opens Wednesday on the New Street corner that was, until earlier this year, True North. (Previous tenants were Vitae and, for more than 25 years, Abel Conklin’s.) Partner John Tunney said that he’d been observing the changes in Huntington. “It’s got a more metropolitan feel,” he said, “and it needed a place like this — this price point, this flexibility: You can get a burger with freshly ground beef, a healthy rice bowl, eggs for dinner.”

The chef at The Shed is Bob Baez, who made Morning Rose Cafe in Bellmore a dinner-less destination from its opening in 2013. Before Morning Rose, Baez ran the kitchen at Wild Honey in Oyster Bay and also had a food truck called Rollin’ Cubans.

At The Shed, his all-day breakfast menu ($8 to $12) features corned-beef hash and eggs with hollandaise, buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffles, filled omelets and cured salmon on a flagel with cream cheese, among other items.

Burgers and sandwiches ($10 to $13) include a Reuben, BLT, fried chicken with pickle and buttermilk dressing and The Shed burger (with American and Swiss cheeses, onion jam and shed sauce). Among plates and bowls ($11 to $19) are shrimp and chips, skillet mac & cheese, chicken and waffles with habanero honey, Cobb and Caesar salads and brown rice bowl with fried egg, watermelon radish, herbs, watercress and ginger-lime dressing.

There will also be two daily specials, a butcher’s cut (steak or chop) and a fresh catch of the day (fish) which may top the $20 mark.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The restaurant has been freshly renovated with a chic but homey look (whitewashed brick, old-fashioned light fixtures) and, while the weather holds, the patio is blooming with new plantings.

For now, The Shed opens at 8 a.m. on weekends, 11 a.m. on weekdays, but Tunney said that hours might change if he sees a demand for early weekday breakfast.

It’s been a busy month for Tunney who, with his partner, John Rieger, just opened a third location of their Mexican restaurant, Besito, in West Islip. (The other two are in Roslyn and around the corner from The Shed in Huntington. The two men also own Ballo Italian Restaurant at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.)

The Shed is at 54 New St., Huntington, 631-385-7433, intheshed.com