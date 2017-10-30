This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
New roadside food stand The Spot serves 75-item menu in Huntington

You’ll find burgers, burritos, cheesesteaks and more.

The Spot in Huntington serves burgers, cheesesteaks, quesadillas, empanadas and much more. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus  erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
“Roadside stand” and “culinary diversity” are not terms that usually go together: the typical specimen concentrates on burgers, hot dogs or ice cream.

But culinary diversity — more than 75 menu items’ worth of it — is exactly what you’ll find at The Spot, which opened about a month ago on Jericho Turnpike just east of the Huntington Station post office.

There are burgers, of course, and fries and wings. And salads and soups. Also cheesesteaks, foot-long hot dogs, and sausage and peppers (an homage, perhaps, to the previous tenant, D’Angelo’s Sausage & Pepper House, which exited in 2011). Then the menu takes a sharp turn south with tacos (both “gringo,” i.e. hard-shell, and “authentic,” made with soft corn tortillas), quesadillas, burritos, guacamole and chips, and four types of empanadas, which are the specialty of owner, Paraguay-born Rosana Durant.

But wait, there’s more! Four acai bowls, six fresh-pressed juices, four smoothies and, just for fun, a freezer case full of ice cream (most of which is from Max and Mina’s of Flushing, and can be had in cones, cups or shakes).

Most items are less than $10, many less than $5.

The Spot stands surrounded by a large parking lot. Order at the window and take away, eat in your car or, in nice weather, sit at one of the outdoor tables out front.

The Spot is at 918 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station, 631-423-7768, facebook.com/918.Thespot

