A casual spot with unfussy food and lively drinks suits a day this deep into summer. Here are three taverns that cook and pour with equal ease.

The Springs Tavern in East Hampton is at an address that used to be a hangout for Abstract Expressionists a few decades ago. It's a spirited destination once more. Recommended: pulled pork sliders, Baja fish tacos filled with cod, New England-style clam chowder, the wedge salad, fried calamari, macaroni and cheese, fish and chips, lobster salad roll, Key lime pie. Moderate.

The Springs Tavern, 15 Fort Pond Blvd., East Hampton, 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

Schout Bay Tavern in Manhasset carries Dutch heritage in its name and some lively flavors on the plate. Recommended: ahi tuna crudo; duck confit tacos; the burger with smoked Vermont Cheddar, bacon, and pickled green tomatoes; cedar-plank salmon; blistered shishito peppers; kung pao broccoli with spicy peanuts, macaroni and cheese with pork belly. Moderate.

Schout Bay Tavern, 118 Plandome Rd., Manhasset, 516-627-2190. schoutbaytavern.com

Sapsuckers in Huntington knows its appeal: "Hops & Grub." You'll enjoy both. Recommended: hummus; baked Bavarian pretzel with cheese sauce and mustard; deviled eggs; potato-cream cheese pierogies; the Cubano sandwich on ciabatta bread; fried chicken with Belgian waffle and warm maple syrup; fish and chips made with cod; chicken potpie; house-smoked brisket. Moderate.

Sapsuckers. 287 Main St., Huntington, 631-683-4945, sapsuckersli.com