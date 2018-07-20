TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
79° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

The Trattoria in St. James and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Light, refined lasagna Bolognese is among the top

Light, refined lasagna Bolognese is among the top pastas at The Trattoria in St. James. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Italian cooking changes region by region, if not chef by chef. Here are three Italian-inspired restaurants that go their own way.

The Trattoria in St. James is a cozy, no-credit-cards country spot that sends out vivid, rustic Italian specialties and more. Chef-owner Steven Gallagher's winning dishes include sweet corn soup with vanilla crema; roasted beets with arugula, pickled berries, blue cheese, and toasted almonds; lasagna Bolognese; spaghetti all'Amatriciana; orecchiette with house-made sausage and broccoli rabe pesto; red wine brasato with creamy polenta. Expensive

The Trattoria, 532 N. Country Rd., St. James, 631-584-3518, thetrattoriarestaurant.com

Noble Kitchen & Cocktails in Oceanside now has Pierluigi Sacchetti, the "Gigi" formerly of Da Gigi in Lynbrook, preparing his remarkable pastas. Try casarecce with spicy 'nduja sausage, stracchino cheese, and mint breadcrumbs; saffron gnocchetti with shrimp crab, and pistachio crumbs; paccheri with mozzarella di bufala, crisp zucchini flowers, and tomato; tagliatelle Bolognese;  strozzapreti with creamy veal ragu. Noble's American menu also is available. Moderate to expensive.

Noble Kitchen & Cocktails, 3112 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside, 516-600-9500, noblekitchenandcocktails.com

Culaccino in Water Mill resides at the address recently occupied by Manna and, for decades, by Mirko's. The theme is contemporary, with Italian accents, from chef-owner Jon Albrecht. His selections include a summer salad with peach, arugula and goat cheese, with apple-cider vinaigrette; yellow watermelon gazpacho with hot peppers and sweet onion; edamame spaghetti with lemon zest, tomato sauce, black garlic, wild mushroom and coconut oil; grilled hanger steak with chimichurri and beet fries; chicken confit; and a wild boar chop. Moderate to expensive. 

Culaccino, 670 Montauk Hwy. (Water Mill Square), Water Mill, 631-500-9310, culaccinohamptons.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Housemade gnocchi in a fontina cheese sauce with Chef continues to impress at lakeside eatery
Nashville Hot Chicken, a spicy drumstick and thigh Fried chicken spot favors style over substance
Salade Nicoise is enriched with a generous cut Stylish French eatery with Hamptons flair arrives on LI
Local striped bass stop atop a white-bean ragout Gastropub with farmhouse vibe replaces longtime LI cafe
Steamed lobster is a longtime specialty at Claudio's Landmark eatery improves with new owners
Miniature smoked-sausage corn dogs come with spicy mustard Gastropub offers enviable beer list, inventive bar snacks