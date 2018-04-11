Despite immaculate looks, a devoted local following and Nutella-filled brownies, Carle Place’s The Vanilla Bean Bakery & Espresso Café has closed, after nearly a year in business.

The Voice Road cafe was opened in the spring of 2017 by Emad and Aida Antoun. Aida Antoun’s cakes, cookies, brownies, cupcakes and puddings, created on premises, filled the cases. Vanilla also offered a savory menu of sandwiches and salads, as well as espresso drinks from a La Marzocco espresso machine.

The owners were not available for comment, but announced the closure on their Facebook page. “We may provide a delivery service in the future as we work from an off-site kitchen,” they wrote.